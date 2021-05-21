CNN host Chris Cuomo apologised on air Thursday night after reports revealed he advised his brother Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle allegations of sexual harassment – but the apology has failed to appease critics.

“There are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly, and I certainly have never hidden it,” Cuomo said on his show, Cuomo Prime Time.

“I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,” he continued. “Those of you who watch this show get it. Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family first, job second.”

Cuomo has been in discussion with the New York governor’s staff, lawyers, and others during strategy sessions to address the allegations against the lawmaker, The Washington Post first reported.

The report has brought up issues of journalism ethics when covering politics. Journalists typically don’t engage in politics in an effort to remain impartial.

Cuomo said his position as a journalist while having a brother in politics presented a “unique challenge” for him.

“When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN,” he said. “It will not happen again.

“It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that.”

Several women have accused Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment and misconduct while in office. This has encouraged several prominent New York Democratic lawmakers to ask the governor to step down amid the allegations, but he’s refused.

In March, the Democratic lawmaker apologised for “making anyone feel uncomfortable,” but claimed he “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

In a statement released on Thursday, CNN acknowledged that the journalist should not have given advice to his brother amid a public scandal that was covered extensively by the network, saying it was “inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff.”

“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo – on air or behind the scenes,” the CNN spokesperson added. “In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother.”

Cuomo confirmed on his show that he’s been “walled off” from any decisions related to CNN’s coverage of the governor’s sexual misconduct allegations.

But the CNN spokesperson also revealed that the anchor would not face any disciplinary action, which has sparked backlash, particularly among other journalists.

Following the report, journalist Megyn Kelly tweeted: “Why does CNN think it’s no big deal that Chris Cuomo strategised against at least 7 women publicly accusing the NYS Guv of sex. harassment & assault? How would you feel if you were a female staffer on his team? What mattered wasn’t the truth, it was protecting the family, period.”

Journalist Sam Stein said that a junior reporter at a publication would not get away with the same behaviour as Cuomo.

“The Chris Cuomo story is a story of power. Any junior level staffer who moonlighted as a political adviser would see their job suspended or gone,” he wrote on Thursday.

Politico columnist Jack Shafer asked, “How many mistakes is CNN going to allow Chris Cuomo to commit?”

Comparisons were also drawn between Cuomo and Emily Widner, a former Associated Press journalist who was fired this week from the organisation for her previous pro-Palestine activism in college.

“The punishment disparities between Chris Cuomo and Emily Wilder is a good example of how this industry often works,” said The Washington Post’s Steven Rich.

CNN has altered its policy multiple times for how Cuomo could cover his brother during his time as a lawmaker.

Prior to the pandemic, he was not allowed to interview his older brother on his show. That restriction was then lifted once the pandemic hit and the New York governor gained national attention for his response to the novel virus.

Cuomo was then barred again from covering his brother once scandal surfaced surrounding sexual misconduct and how the governor’s office handled nursing home deaths at the height of the pandemic.

“This is a unique and difficult situation and that’s OK,” the CNN host said during his apology on Thursday. “I know where the line is. I can respect it and still be there for my family, which I must. I have to do that. I love my brother, I love my family, I love my job and I love and respect my colleagues here at CNN.”