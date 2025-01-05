Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Robert F Kennedy Jr is facing a predictably skeptical reception from senators on Capitol Hill as he pursues a bid to become the next Health secretary for incoming president Donald Trump.

His long history of comments and activism against vaccines — which he falsely blames for causing autism in children — has earned him ideological foes among Democrats and Republicans alike. Now, Kennedy needs to convince some of those moderate Republican senators to vote for his confirmation, even as he faces a barrage of attacks from Democrats. Most of those Republicans are being quiet about their position on his confirmation so far.

On Sunday, Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy attacked a conservative activist for calling him “deranged” in response to some of the criticism RFK jr has faced.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, on Capitol Hill ( REUTERS )

“We don't have to treat conspiracy theorists like RFK Jr. with kid gloves. It's simple. He's spent his career fighting school vaccine programs. If they atrophy, kids will get killed,” tweeted the senator.

He added: “[E]ven if RFK Jr. doesn't legally weaken school vaccine requirements (and he might!), his elevation to HHS Secretary will amplify his conspiracy views. When vaccine rates drop because of RFK Jr.'s conspiracy spreading - kids get killed.”

As evidence, Murphy pointed to a measles outbreak in Samoa and pinned the blame for the disastrous consequences on Kennedy’s activism against the measles jab in the island nation in 2018.

“In 2018 RFK Jr. travelled all the way to Samoa to help local efforts to undermine confidence in children's vaccines. It worked. Measles vaccinations plummeted and a year later 83 were dead and 1800 were hospitalized. Mostly little kids,” wrote Murphy.

The senator concluded: “MAGA wants to shut down dissent by claiming that we are "inciting violence" when we tell the truth about the stakes of Trump's nominees and policies. But the truth is RFK wants to impose policies that will kill our kids. Don't be scared to say what's true.”

1/ Let me tell you why we need to be shouting this from the rooftops. https://t.co/TzL41nA8JA — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 5, 2025

Kennedy has previously denied any responsibility for the consequences of the measles outbreak in Samoa, saying: “I had nothing to do with people not vaccinating in Samoa. I never told anybody not to vaccinate. I didn’t, you know, go there for any reason to do with that.”

It remains unclear if Kennedy will make it past the Senate; his focus remains on convincing Republicans to support his confirmation. But a report in The Hill indicates that sources close to the offices of two Democratic senators, Bernie Sanders and John Fetterman, believe that the two and possibly others may be open to giving the controversial Trump nominee a hearing. Sanders is a vocal opponent of “over-processing” practices in the US food industry, which he and many others (including Kennedy) argue is responsible for chronic health issues in America.

That view was echoed by a Republican senator, Bill Cassidy, on Sunday. The Louisiana senator, a physician, told Fox News that he was due to meet with Kennedy in the next few days, while stating that he agreed with the Cabinet nominee on processed foods — and disagreed with him on vaccinations.

“I agree with him on some things, and disagree on others,” said Cassidy. “Food safety – I think ultra-processed food is a problem. Vaccinations; he’s wrong on.”