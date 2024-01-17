Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, 90, hospitalised with infection

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, 90, has been hospitalised with an infection, according to his office.

In a statement on Tuesday, the long-time lawmaker’s team said that he is being treated with antibiotic infusions but remains in “good spirits”.

“Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection,” the statement said.

“He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”

No further details about his illness or condition are known at this time.

At 90, Mr Grassley is currently the oldest senator in US congress.