Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, 90, hospitalised with infection

At 90, Mr Grassley is currently the oldest senator in US congress

Rachel Sharp
Wednesday 17 January 2024 08:26
<p>Republican Senator from Iowa Chuck Grassley at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on 10 January 2024</p>

Republican Senator from Iowa Chuck Grassley at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on 10 January 2024

(EPA)

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, 90, has been hospitalised with an infection, according to his office.

In a statement on Tuesday, the long-time lawmaker’s team said that he is being treated with antibiotic infusions but remains in “good spirits”.

“Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection,” the statement said.

“He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”

No further details about his illness or condition are known at this time.

At 90, Mr Grassley is currently the oldest senator in US congress.

