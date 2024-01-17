Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, 90, hospitalised with infection
At 90, Mr Grassley is currently the oldest senator in US congress
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, 90, has been hospitalised with an infection, according to his office.
In a statement on Tuesday, the long-time lawmaker’s team said that he is being treated with antibiotic infusions but remains in “good spirits”.
“Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection,” the statement said.
“He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”
No further details about his illness or condition are known at this time.
At 90, Mr Grassley is currently the oldest senator in US congress.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies