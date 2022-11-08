Jump to content

Schumer comfortable at home, imperiled in Washington

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer faces a gentle path to reelection in New York, where the Democrat’s opponent Tuesday is a former host on the conservative TV channel Newsmax

Karen Matthews,Deepti Hajela
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:00

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer faces a gentle path to reelection in New York, where his opponent Tuesday is a former host on the conservative TV channel Newsmax.

The bigger Election Day question for the Democrat is whether he'll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native is seeking a fifth term in his race against Republican Joe Pinion, who faces long odds in a state where he isn't well known and where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

Pinion, 39, has served as a spokesperson for a conservative organization that backs “free market” solutions to climate change, and as a political commentator — most recently as the host of “Saturday Agenda” on Newsmax.

While Schumer's race might lack suspense, he'll likely be on the edge of his seat throughout the night, closely monitoring race returns elsewhere that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in 2023.

If Republicans win, Schumer's tenure as majority leader will come to an end.

Schumer first won election to the Senate in 1998 after nine terms in the House of Representatives. He became majority leader last year thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote in the Senate, split 50-50 after the November 2020 election.

Schumer has used his party’s fragile majority to pass major legislation including a bipartisan gun violence bill and President Joe Biden’s health, climate and economic package.

Back home in New York, Schumer is known for his Sunday news conferences on bread-and-butter issues ranging from food safety to robocalls to the dangers of teen vaping.

Schumer's topic on a recent Sunday was shrinking seats on commercial airliners.

“When talking to travelers on airplanes the number one complaint I get is how cramped the seats are,” he told reporters.

Schumer defeated his challengers by wide margins in his 2004, 2010 and 2016 reelection campaigns.

Schumer was confident enough in his own victory this year to transfer $15 million from his campaign account to other Democratic Senate candidates and the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, the party’s campaign arm for senators.

“Keeping and growing the Democratic majority in the Senate is my top priority,” Schumer said when the gifts were first reported in September.

