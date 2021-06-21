‘How despicable is Donald Trump?’: Schumer blasts ex-president as GOP prepares to block major voting rights bill

Chuck Schumer condemned Donald Trump’s persistent “stolen election” narrative and its invasive influence in Republican-dominated state legislatures as the Democratic Senate Majority Leader challenged his GOP colleagues to allow a debate over a sweeping voting rights bill.

“How despicable a man is Donald Trump?” Mr Schumer said. “He lost an election legitimately. He can’t face that, that it was his failure, and he creates a lie, a big lie, and wins so many people over to that lie with the help of news media and other news commentators who are lying as well, and they know it.”

Those “despicable lies” have “lit a fire beneath Republican state legislatures”that have launched one of the largest voter suppression efforts “in at least 80 years,” he added.

The New York senator – facing unanimous Republican resistance against the White House-backed For The People Act – said that the Senate will vote on 22 June to begin debate on the bill, though he made it clear that Democrats want to put Republicans on record over whether they even want to have a debate about voting rights.

“It’s not a vote on any particular policy,” he said. “Not a vote on this bill or that bill. It’s a vote on whether the Senate should simply debate voting rights.”

Republican Senators have flatly rejected the bill, which has widespread bipartisan support among American voters, while accusing Democrats of trying to rig future elections y expanding voting access.

The bill proposes automatic voter registration, mandating at least 15 consecutive days of early voting, lifting restrictions on mail-in voting, ending partisan gerrymandering, and putting in place several campaign finance and ethics measures that expose “dark money” backers.

