Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered a vision for a peaceful future for Israel and Palestine on Thursday in a floor speech in which he called on the president and his fellow lawmakers to embrace the vision of a separate, legitimised Palestinian state and called for a new government in Jerusalem.

Mr Schumer said on Wednesday that Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s controversial prime minister, was not part of a productive path forward for the region and said that new elections should be held in the country. Mr Netanyahu’s support of a brutal assault upon the Gaza Strip while aid has only trickled in to the territory has drawn the ire of President Joe Biden and other Democrats who are facing a political price in their own party as images of the carnage appear on social media.

"Palestinians civilians do not deserve to suffer for the sins of Hamas, and Israel has a moral obligation to do better,” said the majority leader in his floor speech.

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel,” he continued. “The Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

He would go on to call the prime minister an “obstacle” to a lasting peace in the region.

The war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza has raged for months since a bloody terrorist attack on Israeli soil last October ended in more than 1,000 dead. Since that attack, the siege of Gaza has left more than 30,000 dead and thousands more injured and facing other hellish conditions including dehydration, starvation, and lack of electricity. Millions of residents have poured into the south of Gaza as the north has been almost entirely flattened by Israeli military strikes, and debates are now raging over whether the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) will begin a full invasion of the South as well.

Support for the Israeli government and the US’s role in funding and supplying the country has frayed among Democrats in particular as images of the dead and wounded have spread widely across social media. One incident wherein a crowd of civilians approaching an aid convoy was fired upon by Israeli troops resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, and escalated calls for the Israeli government to allow more aid to be safely distributed in southern Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu currently holds power in Israel thanks to a coalition his party formed with other far-right factions in late 2022; those factions have been blamed for stoking tensions with Palestinians including with support for the Israeli “settler” movement which the Biden White House has taken steps to sanction for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and elsewhere.

His relationship with the United States has deteriorated significantly over the course of the past few months, having never been all that steady in the first place thanks in large part to his closeness and support for Donald Trump, Mr Biden’s 2020 and 2024 opponent. After the US president’s state of the union address last week, Mr Biden was heard telling Democratic lawmakers about a recent conversation with the Israeli leader in which Mr Biden had supposedly told Mr Netanyahu that the two would soon have a “come-to-Jesus” meeting.

Mr Schumer’s words on Thursday are likely to bolster the sentiments of progressives in the Senate and House of Representatives who have criticised the Israeli military’s assault on Gaza. One of those progressives is Senator Bernie Sanders, who has repeatedly called in interviews for the US Congress to cease writing Mr Netanyahu a “blank check” for his country’s war effort.