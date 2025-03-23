Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected calls to resign from members of his own party and defended his decision to join Republicans in voting for a spending bill that kept the government from shutting down.

For nearly two weeks, Schumer has been subject to intense scrutiny from Democrats and their voters who believe the New York senator turned his back on his party and caved to President Donald Trump’s wishes when he broke from Democrats to vote to keep the government open earlier this month.

Despite the backlash, the senior Democrat feels confident he made the right decision and outright rejected calls for resignation on Sunday while speaking with Kirsten Welker on Meet the Press.

“Look, I’m not stepping down and let me just say this Kristen, I knew that when I cast my vote against the government shutdown that there would be a lot of controversy and there was,” Schumer said.

open image in gallery Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would not step down from his position despite calls to do so after joining Republicans in voting for a spending bill ( NBC News )

But Schumer said that while the continuing resolution – the short-term funding bill that keeps the government open until September – “was certainly bad,” he believes a shutdown “would be 15 or 20 times worse.”

“With Musk and DOGE and Trump and this guy [Russell Vought, director of Office of Management and Budget]… they would eviscerate the federal government,” Schumer said.

Had the government shut down, only “essential” federal employees would have been permitted to work, leaving the executive branch largely responsible for running the government. Schumer said he worries had Trump been given that authority he would have made more cuts without Democrats to push back.

“On day two they could say ‘Oh SNAP, feeding hungry children? Not essential.’ On day four, ‘Mass transit, all transit, aid the states? Not essential we’re cutting it.’ On day six, ‘Medicaid, we’ll cut that by 20, 30, 50, 80 percent. We’ll go after Social Security, we’ll go after the veterans,’” Schumer said.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has aided Donald Trump in making drastic changes to the federal government in an effort to shrink the budget ( Getty Images )

“Sometimes when you’re a leader, you have to do things to avoid a real danger that might come down the curve. And I did it out of pure conviction as to what a leader should do and what the right thing for America and my party was. People disagree,” Schumer said.

Some Democrat voters have expressly called on Schumer to resign. Although no Democrat senators have expressly called on Schumer to resign, several have insinuated the party needs new leadership.

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado told a constituent at a town hall last week that the party was “going to have future conversations about all the Democratic leadership.”

He later cryptically added, “Let me just say it’s important for people to know when it’s time to go” – seemingly a reference to former president Joe Biden’s refusal to bow out of the 2024 presidential election.