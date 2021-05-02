Cindy McCain called the ongoing audit of Arizona’s 2020 election results “ludicrous” and “crazy”, as the recount ordered by Trump-supporting Republicans continued to draw criticism .

The recount centres on 2.1 million ballots for the races for president and Senate in Arizona’s Maricopa County, and come on the back of false allegations of a fraudulent election by Donald Trump and Republicans.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Ms McCain criticised the recount for coming six months after both races were won by Democrats, and called the Arizona Republican Party “crazy”.

“Listen, the whole thing is ludicrous quite frankly, it’s ludicrous,” said Ms McCain, “and this also comes from a state party in Arizona that refused to be audited themselves on votes that were cast within their own party communications.”

She continued: “Look, the election is over. Biden won. I know many of them don’t like the outcome but you know, elections have consequences and so ... this does not surprise me.”

“And things are just crazy and aloof out there right now with regards to the election.”

The widow of Arizona senator John McCain is among a few Republican figures to criticise the former president and other party members for falsely alleging election fraud in 2020.

Mr Trump and Mr McCain, who died from cancer in 2018 after four decades in the Senate and a presidential run in 2008, fell out on a number of fronts.

Ms McCain is expected to be appointed to a Senate-confirmed position – perhaps an ambassadorship – by President Biden after she endorsed and worked with the Democrat’s 2020 campaign.