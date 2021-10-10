A Donald Trump supporter told a reporter “I see civil war coming” ahead of the former president’s Des Moines rally over the weekend, prompting an amused, if largely unconvinced reaction on social media.

Speaking to an NBC correspondent, Lori Levi, a pro-Trump merchandise vendor who travels from rally to rally, laid into politicians on both sides of the aisle.

She said: “I think the Republicans are about as weak as they possibly could be in Congress.”

“You have maybe six that are worth their salt,” she continued. “Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and two or three others, the rest of them are just the same as the Democrats. they’ve been there too long. They’re establishment. They don’t care about the American people because they’re in their elite little tower.”

“So we’re just sick of it, you know, and we’re not going to take it anymore," she continued. "I see a civil war coming – I do. I see civil war coming.”

“A civil war coming, that’s what she said and that is a sentiment that we are hearing people here on the ground at today’s Trump rally,” said NBC reporter Gary Grumbach.

“Civil war coming” started trending on Twitter, with users posting a raft of memes ridiculing the idea.

@PapaLovesKitty posted a picture of a non-plussed looking cat, with the text “K,” while @JRasputin2013 wrote: “This one should be called the Snivel War.”

Meanwhile, @AndrewYang took the comments more seriously, posting: “Polarization is worse than ever and getting worse not better. There is a Civil War coming if we don’t stop dehumanizing those we disagree with politically.”