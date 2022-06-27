Clarence Thomas signals SCOTUS may revisit media libel precedent
Court’s new conservative majority could overturn other precedents after Roe ruling
The Supreme Court should revisist the standard for libel established decades ago by the Court which has protected media organisations from vengeful public officials, Justice Clarence Thomas says.
The startling remark was made in a dissent Mr Thomas filed on Monday as part of the Court’s decision on Coral Ridge Ministries vs the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), in which the court declined to issue a ruling overturning the landmark New York Times vs Sullivan case that established America’s libel standard. In his dissent, Mr Thomas wrote that he thought the Court should revisit that standard.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies