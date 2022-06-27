Clarence Thomas signals SCOTUS may revisit media libel precedent

The Supreme Court should revisist the standard for libel established decades ago by the Court which has protected media organisations from vengeful public officials, Justice Clarence Thomas says.

The startling remark was made in a dissent Mr Thomas filed on Monday as part of the Court’s decision on Coral Ridge Ministries vs the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), in which the court declined to issue a ruling overturning the landmark New York Times vs Sullivan case that established America’s libel standard. In his dissent, Mr Thomas wrote that he thought the Court should revisit that standard.

More follows...