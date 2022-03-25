Democratic senator calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself on any cases related to January 6

Comes after reports of text messages of her exchange with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Eric Garcia
Friday 25 March 2022 16:25
Comments
(Independent)

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from any cases relating to January 6 after The Washington Post and CBS News reported on text messages between his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

