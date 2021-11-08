Calls by CNN host Jim Acosta for Republicans to stop crying foul after winning Virginia’s race for governor last week have gone viral after he coined the term: “Stop the squeal”.

Commenting on Glenn Youngkin winning in Virginia, the CNN anchor said Republicans were willing to challenge the results of the election ahead of time — only to fall silent on the issue when they won.

“Did you notice the peaceful transfer of power at the Capitol this past week?” Mr Acosta asked CNN viewers on Sunday. “No, not in Washington, I’m talking about the Capitol 109 miles away in Richmond, Virginia.”

Mr Acosta argued that Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat candidate, conceded to Mr Youngkin last week and “didn’t act like a sore loser. He didn’t incite an insurrection”. As did the state’s Democrat governor congratulate the Republican on winning.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli has so far not conceded to Democratic governor Phil Murphy, who won reelection last week.

“Our democracy is in big trouble if only one of our two major political parties accepts the election results when they win,” Mr Acosta said of New Jersey.

“Enough with this ‘stop the steal’ nonsense. If you win, great. If you lose, move on. Please, no more whining. No more sore losers. No more lies. Just stop the squeal.”

The CNN host appeared to be referring to Donald Trump’s false claims about winning in 2020, as well as the “Stop the Steal” rally that was held before the Capitol riot in January.

“Now that’s how it should be done,” Mr Acosta said of Democrats conceding in Virginia. “They had lunch, they were polite, it all seemed very cordial. [But] it makes you wonder how things would’ve gone”.

“Youngkin, who appealed to Trump supporters by calling for election audits in Virginia before his victory, gladly accepted McAuliffe’s concession,” Mr Acosta also argued — noting that ballot auditing was in fact already carried out in the state.

“And now, the peaceful transfer of power in Richmond is well underway,” Mr Acosta added. “There was no riot in Richmond, thank goodness, right?”

“But where would we be if Youngkin had lost? It’s hard to say. Maybe it would’ve been just fine. We’ll never know.”

The CNN anchor’s arguments were widely shared on Twitter, where thousands retweed the footage of his calls for Republicans to “stop the squeal”.