Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is flying high thanks to Colbert’s war with CBS over his banned interview
Talarico’s interview with Colbert breaks 5 million views as he sees a surge of campaign cash as early voting begins in Texas
Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico saw a boost in campaign cash and saw his profile skyrocket amid a war of words between Stephen Colbert, CBS and the Trump administration.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host said that the network’s lawyers told the host that Talarico, a state legislator from Austin, could not appear on the show. This comes as early voting for the primaries in Texas began on Tuesday.
But the effort may have backfired. As of Wednesday morning, the interview that Colbert’s show posted on YouTube had garnered 5.2 million views.
Talarico’s campaign also announced in a press release that he had raised $2.5 million in the past 24 hours.
The state legislator is currently running for the Democratic nomination against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a two-term congresswoman from Dallas.
Democrats hope to flip the Senate seat given that incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, who is running for a fifth term, is engaged in a bitter primary against the state’s MAGA attorney general Ken Paxton.
Cornyn and allies have spent more than $50 million to save the incumbent in the primary, which also features two-term Rep. Wesley Hunt. The polls close on March 3.
If no candidate earns a majority, the top two candidates in the race will face each other in a runoff, which is expected to be even more bitter. That would take place on May 26.
Polling shows that Paxton would be uniquely vulnerable in a race against a Democrat and run the risk of Democrats winning a Senate seat in the Lone Star State for the first time since 1988.
But the race between Talarico and Crockett, while initially respectful, has turned caustic.
