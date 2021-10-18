Tributes to General Colin Powell, the first Black man to hold the posts of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State, flowed in from across the world as news broke of his death on Monday.

In a statement announcing his passing from complications due to Covid-19, his family wrote: “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American”.

Former President George W Bush, who selected Gen Powell to be his Secretary of State after winning the 2000 presidential election, said in a statement that he and former First Lady Laura Bush were both “deeply saddened” by his passing.“

“He was a great public servant starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam.”

“Many presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and expertise….he was such a favourite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice,” Mr Bush wrote.

“He was highly respected at home and abroad, and — most important — Colin was a family man and a friend”.

Members of Congress and other political figures from both sides of the aisle also weighed in to praise the trailblazing soldier and diplomat who had once been thought of as a potential GOP presidential candidate.

Representative Vern Buchanan, Republican of Florida, wrote on Twitter that Gen Powell “an incredible statesman and American hero” who “shaped U.S. foreign policy for the last three decades”.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said she was “saddened” to hear of Gen Powell’s passing.“America has lost a true leader and American patriot, but we will always remember his service to the United States of America!” she wrote.

Representative Carlos Giminez, another Republican, called him “a patriot and a trailblazer” and “a giant in American foreign policy as the world navigated through the fall of the Soviet Union and the wave of global terrorism”.

“He served his country with incredible honour and distinction,” he added.Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison also took to Twitter to praise Gen Powell, who he described as “a statesman who put his country [and] family above all else”.

“As a young Black man, he inspired me [and] showed that there are no limits to what we can be or achieve,” Harrison said.

Though General Powell ended his military career as one of the most widely admired men in America and continued to hold the public’s acclaim for years after — a 2002 Gallup poll showed him to be the most popular political figure in America — his reputation took a hit after he delivered a 2003 speech to the United Nations laying out the Bush administration’s case for the invasion of Iraq.

The soldier-turned-diplomat argued at the time that Iraq’s weapons program necessitated an invasion, but after the evidence supporting the decision to invade turned out to have been manipulated, he called the revelations “deeply troubling” and called it “a great intelligence failure on our part”.