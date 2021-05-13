Biden warns gas companies not to price-gouge drivers as Colonial Pipeline comes back on stream

President Joe Biden has warned gas companies against taking advantage of Americans amid fuel shortages, as Colonial Pipeline restores its operational services following a six-day shutdown.

“Do not ... Do not try to take advantage of consumers during this time,” Mr Biden said on Tuesday to gas companies. “Nobody should be using this situation for financial gain. That’s what the hackers were trying to do. That’s what they are. Not us. That’s not who we are.”

Reports of price gouging have circulated in states most impacted by the closure of the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel per day along the US Southeast.

Mr Biden encouraged residents who experienced any price gouging at the pump to report the station to state and federal agencies.

Colonial Pipeline announced that it safely restarted its pipeline system on Wednesday evening, but it would likely take several days before it would return to its normal operations.

“Fuel is beginning to flow to a majority of the markets that they service and they should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak,” Mr Biden said.

“We want to be clear, we will not feel the effects at the pump immediately. This is not like flipping on a light switch,” he added. “Do not get more gas than you need … panic buying will only slow the process.”

