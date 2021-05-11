Americans have been encouraged not to “hoard” fuel amid concerns that the Colonial Pipeline shutdown could cause fuel shortages across the US Southeast, as 17 states declare emergencies over the incident.

“Much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said during a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

She added that “the pipeline will be back on line substantially this weekend,” according to the latest update from Colonial Pipeline.

Ms Granholm acknowledged that there would be a gasoline “crunch” in states where they received about 70 per cent of their total fuel from the pipeline, and that included states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

But that residents should not be concerned about a gasoline shortage.

“We know that we have gasoline, we just have to get it to the right places,” she said. “And that’s why these next couple of days will be challenging … it’s not that we have a gasoline shortage, we have a supply crunch.”

This comes as emergency declarations were issued in 17 states and DC due to the pipeline shutdown. The emergency declaration covers Alabama, Arkansas, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

