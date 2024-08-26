Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Members of the Colorado Republican Party forcibly removed its chairman on Saturday amid calls for his resignation over his attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

Dave Williams, a state representative who was elected to lead the Colorado GOP last year, faced scrutiny for several months after the party blasted out a fear-mongering emailing warning of “godless groomless” and declaring “God hates flags” during Pride Month. He later doubled down on the sentiment, calling for all Pride flags to be burned.

Williams’s leadership had already been questioned internally after he used the Colorado Republican Party to promote his campaign for Congress and spent party money on ads to attack his political rival. He’s also been openly critical of fellow Republicans who don’t embrace his views.

The backlash against Williams became more intense after the Colorado GOP endorsed 18 candidates in competitive primary races —something the party never does. Of those endorsed, only four won their elections.

Dave Williams, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, was removed by a majority vote from his party on Saturday after a myraid of scandals plagued his tenure ( AP )

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert had even warned Williams to support his party or face removal back in July.

With Williams rejecting calls to step down, members of his party met over the weekend, voting 161.66 to 12, in favor of ousting the head of the Colorado GOP (some of those voting only get fractional votes, according to CPR).

Attendees chose to elect Eli Bremer, the former El Paso County chairman, to replace Williams for the rest of his term.

“As the newly elected Chair of the CO GOP, my first official act was to endorse ALL our Republican candidates on the November ballot in CO,” Bremer wrote on X. “I look forward to serving all CO Republicans and am thankful for all the support and well wishes!

Williams has rejected the vote, claiming in an email that the meeting on Saturday was a “sham” and did not follow proper procedure. The Colorado GOP said that a “properly called” meeting will take place on August 31.

The Colorado Republican Party bylaws say an elected officer can be removed “by a vote of three-fifths of the entire membership of the [Colorado State Central Committee’s] eligible voters at a meeting called for that purpose.”

That could mean 60 percent of those present at the meeting or 60 percent of the entire central committee. Members of the central committee at the meeting chose to interpret the rules as meaning 60 percent of those present.

Meeting attendees also voted to remove the Colorado Republican Party vice chairwoman and secretary for helping Williams maintain his seat amid the controversy.

A spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee told The Colorado Sun they would support Saturday’s vote because it took place “in accordance with party bylaws.”