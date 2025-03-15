Trump administration demands Columbia make sweeping changes – or have funding cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has issued an unprecedented ultimatum to Columbia University, threatening to permanently revoke federal funding unless the institution relinquishes control of its international studies department and enacts sweeping policy changes.

In a letter sent on Thursday night, federal officials demanded Columbia immediately place its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department under "academic receivership for a minimum of five years."

The administration also stipulated a ban on masks intended to conceal identity or intimidate others, the adoption of a new definition of antisemitism, and the abolishment of the university's current student disciplinary process.

These demands, described as "preconditions," are necessary, the letter stated, to initiate "formal negotiations regarding Columbia University's continued financial relationship with the United States government."

Officials from the Department of Education, General Services Administration, and Department of Health and Human Services emphasized the urgency of the situation, writing, "We expect your immediate compliance with these critical next steps."

This action marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's campaign to reshape academic institutions.

It coincides with federal immigration officials targeting specific student protesters, including Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist arrested over the weekend for his involvement in demonstrations against Israel at Columbia University.

New York police enter Hamilton Hall on Columbia University’s campus amid student protests ( AP )

In a notice to the student body on Thursday, Columbia University officials said that agents with the Department of Homeland Security had searched two additional university residences with a warrant.

No one was arrested or detained, according to the university’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, who said that she was “heartbroken” by the news.

“Columbia continues to make every effort to ensure that our campus, students, faculty, and staff are safe,” Armstrong said in a statement.

“Columbia is committed to upholding the law, and we expect city, state, and federal agencies to do the same.”

The university did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the Trump administration's demands.