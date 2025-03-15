Trump administration demands Columbia make sweeping changes – or have funding cut
Columbia has been told to relinquish control of its international studies department and ban masks
The Trump administration has issued an unprecedented ultimatum to Columbia University, threatening to permanently revoke federal funding unless the institution relinquishes control of its international studies department and enacts sweeping policy changes.
In a letter sent on Thursday night, federal officials demanded Columbia immediately place its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department under "academic receivership for a minimum of five years."
The administration also stipulated a ban on masks intended to conceal identity or intimidate others, the adoption of a new definition of antisemitism, and the abolishment of the university's current student disciplinary process.
These demands, described as "preconditions," are necessary, the letter stated, to initiate "formal negotiations regarding Columbia University's continued financial relationship with the United States government."
Officials from the Department of Education, General Services Administration, and Department of Health and Human Services emphasized the urgency of the situation, writing, "We expect your immediate compliance with these critical next steps."
This action marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's campaign to reshape academic institutions.
It coincides with federal immigration officials targeting specific student protesters, including Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist arrested over the weekend for his involvement in demonstrations against Israel at Columbia University.
In a notice to the student body on Thursday, Columbia University officials said that agents with the Department of Homeland Security had searched two additional university residences with a warrant.
No one was arrested or detained, according to the university’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, who said that she was “heartbroken” by the news.
“Columbia continues to make every effort to ensure that our campus, students, faculty, and staff are safe,” Armstrong said in a statement.
“Columbia is committed to upholding the law, and we expect city, state, and federal agencies to do the same.”
The university did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the Trump administration's demands.
