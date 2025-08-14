MAGA lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna claims Congress has seen proof of ‘interdimensional beings’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has told podcaster Joe Rogan that Congress has seen proof of “interdimensional beings.”

“I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have,” Luna said on Wednesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

“And that’s not something that I came up with on my own. That’s based on stuff that we’ve seen. That’s based on information that we’ve been told,” she claimed.

Luna, and Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, sent letters in February to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, asking for a briefing on all records connected to UAP -- unidentified anomalous phenomena.

The congresswoman, a rising star of the MAGA movement who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, claimed that via her investigations, she’s uncovered new information.

open image in gallery Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. She told Rogan that Congress has seen proof of “interdimensional beings.” ( The Joe Rogan Experience )

“Based on testimony that would be based on witnesses that have come forward. But what I can tell you is just we’re told that ... they’ve seen things,” Luna told Rogan.

“And what I can tell you without getting into classified conversations is that there have been incidences that I believe were very credible people have reported that there have been movements outside of time and space,” she added. “Based on the photos that I’ve seen, I’m very confident that there’s things out there that have not been created by mankind.”

She went on to explain that while she has not seen a spaceship or a portal, she’s searching for information that could lead her to more evidence.

Luna leads a task force working on the declassification of federal secrets, organized by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. She told Rogan that during her time working as an airfield manager with the Portland International Guard, she met F-15 pilots who had likely encounters with UAPs.

open image in gallery This image from footage provided by the Department of Defense, from 2015, shows an unexplained object as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind ( Department of Defense )

She added that she has seen photographic and historical evidence, and that she has spoken to pilots in the Air Force who alleged that UAP sightings are being covered up.

“There’s definitely something that I can tell you with confidence, that we don’t know how to explain currently,” said Luna. The Florida lawmaker added that she thinks the U.S. has reverse-engineered technology to build crafts originally created by non-humans.

Luna criticized the intelligence community for allegedly withholding information on UAPs, and similar matters.

“When you have thousands upon thousands of people throughout time that have reported something, to say that those people are crazy, to say that the whole concept of just asking the question [may mean] that you are not psychologically sound, that in itself is a disinformation campaign to get people to shut up about it,” she said.

“We know the U.S. government has not exactly been clean in a lot of what they’ve done with the American people, specifically to the topic of UFOs,” she added.

The congresswoman argued that there is a “protective complex” from authorities who think that Americans might not be able to handle the realities of what has been found.

open image in gallery U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch testified before a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on UFOs on July 26, 2023 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In the last few years, Congress has addressed the issue of UAPs. Lawmakers have been pushing for more transparency and a safe reporting system for those encountering such phenomena, with a number of congressional hearings and investigations held.

In November last year, subcommittees of the House Oversight Committee held a joint hearing entitled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth."

That came after the Pentagon issued a report in March 2024 stating that they had found no evidence of extraterrestrial spacecraft.

In July 2023, a House Oversight subcommittee also held a hearing with three former military officials who said they think the government knows much more about UAPs than it’s letting on.

Hearings have also included testimony from former intelligence officials and experts.