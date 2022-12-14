Congress announces tentative government funding deal to avoid shutdown

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Congress announced a tentative framework for an omnibus spending bill late Tuesday evening, despite objections from House Republicans who want to pass one next year after the GOP controls the House.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy and ranking Republican Richard Shelby, along with House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, announced the framework on Tuesday evening. An omnibus spending bill approves funding for multiple departments rather setting them apart individually.

But the statements did not include Republican ranking member Representative Kay Granger. Republicans want to pass a continuing resolution, also known as a CR, since they hope to pass an omnibus spending bill when they take control of the House of Representatives next month.

“The pain of inflation is real, and it is being felt across the federal government and by American families right now,” Mr Leahy, who is retiring at the end of the year, said in a statement. “We cannot delay our work any further, and a two-month continuing resolution does not provide any relief.”

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate should expect to vote for a continuing resolution to keep the government open until next week in hopes of giving negotiators the opportunity to finish the framework for an omnibus spending bill.

“To avoid a shutdown this Friday, the Senate should be ready to pass a one-week CR by the end of this week, to give negotiators more time to finish an agreement by the holidays,” he said.

But some Republicans, even in the Senate, oppose the idea of an omnibus. Senator Rick Scott of Florida said on Monday evening that he would prefer a continuing resolution to last the government through the next quarter.

“This Congress decided not to pass a budget, we’re supposed to pass budgets,” Mr Scott told The Independent. “So give the next Congress an opportunity to pass a budget.”

Representative Chip Roy of Texas told reporters he did not like the idea of Senate Republicans agreeing to a nine per cent increase in non-defense discretionary spending.

“That would be indescribably stupid for even an indescribably stupid Senate,” he said.

Mr Shelby said that he expected an agreement to happen before 23 December as Congress plans to head home for the Christmas holiday.