Watch live as presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy Jr testifies on Capitol Hill

Warning: This stream may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy Jr testifies before a House Judiciary subcommittee on the “weaponisation of the Federal Government”.

The hearing is ostensibly about examining “federal government’s role in censoring Americans” and “Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech”.

Ahead of Mr Kennedy’s appearance on Thursday 20 July, Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has defended a decision to bring him to testify on Capitol Hill, despite the noted anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist’s antisemitic remarks.

The presidential hopeful came under fire last weekend for saying that the Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” to attack caucasians and Black people while it mostly spared Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

His words earned swift condemnation from many people, including members of his own family, such as his sister Kerry Kennedy, who called his remarks “deplorable and untruthful.”

But Mr Scalise defended the subcommittee inviting Mr Kennedy to testify.