Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy Jr testifies on Capitol Hill

Oliver Browning
Thursday 20 July 2023 13:49
Comments

Warning: This stream may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy Jr testifies before a House Judiciary subcommittee on the “weaponisation of the Federal Government”.

The hearing is ostensibly about examining “federal government’s role in censoring Americans” and “Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech”.

Ahead of Mr Kennedy’s appearance on Thursday 20 July, Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has defended a decision to bring him to testify on Capitol Hill, despite the noted anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist’s antisemitic remarks.

The presidential hopeful came under fire last weekend for saying that the Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” to attack caucasians and Black people while it mostly spared Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

Recommended

His words earned swift condemnation from many people, including members of his own family, such as his sister Kerry Kennedy, who called his remarks “deplorable and untruthful.”

But Mr Scalise defended the subcommittee inviting Mr Kennedy to testify.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in