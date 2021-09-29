House committee subpoenas organisers of 6 January rally that preceded Capitol riot

The select congressional committee investigating the events leading up to the 6 January Capitol riot have issued a new wave of subpoenas – this time targeting the organisers of the infamous “stop the steal” rally in Washington DC that preceded the angry mob of Donald Trump supporters storming the seat of the US government.

The committee announced 11 new subpoenas in all on Wednesday evening, including Trump ally Katrina Pierson, who reportedly had a meeting with Mr Trump on 4 January.

They have also subpoenaed groups that helped organize rallies on leading up to the 6 January, including Women for America First and its leaders Amy Kremer and Caroline Wren, and Eighty Percent Coalition and its leader Cindy Chafian.

It comes almost a week after four former aides to Mr Trump were issued subpoenas, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defence Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The committee was established by House speaker Nancy Pelosi to probe the incident that led to at least 600 arrests.

More to follow ...