Watch live as Congress holds a hearing on UFOs on Wednesday (26 July) after whistleblowers claimed that the US government has kept information about aliens secret for years.

Lawmakers will appear on Capitol Hill where several Pentagon whistleblowers will present testimony about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

The three witnesses, who previously served in the US military, have already come forward with claims that the government has kept information about UFOs secret for years.

They are likely to testify about what they know about alien life.

Today’s witnesses include David Grusch, former US Air Force intelligence officer, former US Navy commander David Fravor, and former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves.

The hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” will “explore firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and assess the federal government’s transparency and accountability regarding UAPs’ possible threats to US national security,” the House Oversight Committee said.