Congressman Dan Kildee’s brother shot dead in Michigan

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Timothy Kildee, the brother of Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee, was shot dead following a domestic incident, according to police.

“Our family is grieving and heartbroken. There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy,” Mr Kildee said on Tuesday. “I thank the community for honoring my family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

Timothy Kildee was killed in Vienna Township northwest of Detroit in the early hours of 19 March, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said, according to WNEM.

Just before 3am on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was called to a domestic incident in Burton. Sheriff Swanson said the suspect, 27, was a family member who came over to the house, where a verbal confrontation occurred and a firearm was shown.

The sheriff added that the suspect then left the house on foot and contacted his birth mother. At some point between the initial confrontation and 5am, the mother collected her son to take him to his father’s – Timothy Kildee, 57 – home in Vienna township.

But the suspect exited the vehicle while it was in motion, prompting the mother to contact Mr Kildee and they went to find their son. In the Vienna Township home, another son was sleeping in the basement, Sheriff Swanson noted, according to WNEM.

The second son said he heard a loud argument, with the suspect saying, “give me your wallet and your keys”. The wallet was later located on the suspect, the sheriff noted.

The son who was in the basement said he heard a single gunshot during the argument. Sheriff Swanson said it was the gunshot that killed Mr Kildee.

The suspect stole Mr Kildee’s car, and within eight minutes, he had crashed at high speed.

More follows...