The wife of a Republican congressman posted a heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute to her Trump-ally husband. Then internet sleuths pounced — claiming the post unwittingly revealed embarrassing truths about their marriage.

On February 14, Erika Donalds took to X to post a photo of her and her spouse, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, along with a timeline of their relationship.

“Remembering the spot where @ByronDonalds asked for my number in the Oglesby Student Union at @FloridaState in the fall of 1999,” she wrote.

“Our first ‘date’ came a few months later - on Valentine’s Day 2000,” she continued. “Thanks, babe, for making all 27 of our Valentine’s Days together so special.”

Donalds, who is running to be governor of Florida with Trump’s endorsement, amplified the post.

open image in gallery Congressman Byron Donald's wife accidentally revealed an embarrassing detail about their marriage, internet sleuths claimed ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I remember that day,” he wrote. “You were beautiful then, and you are still beautiful now. I love you @ErikaDonalds! Happy Valentines Day!!”

The posts exploded online, garnering more than two million views, as numerous users zeroed in on the peculiar details of their first encounter.

“Insane that she just tweeted out these dates given it is a matter of public record that he was married to his first wife at the time, just married in fact,” Mehdi Hasan, a former MS NOW host and founder of Zeteo, wrote on X.

Included in his post was a screenshot of the congressman’s Wikipedia page, which states that he married his first wife, Bisa Hall, in June 1999, and that they divorced in 2002. He married his second and current wife in March 2003.

Public records corroborate this timeline — showing that the GOP lawmaker got hitched about three months before he asked his current wife for her phone number, according to The Daily Beast.

A torrent of users quickly seized on this information, roasting the congressman for his apparently questionable conduct.

open image in gallery Donalds pictured with Trump at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 ( Getty Images )

“What a beautiful love story, besides him being married at the time of course,” one user wrote.

“This is so romantic,” another sarcastically chimed in. “I can only hope I will one day find my mistress like Byron found his.”

Others pointed out that the Florida lawmaker appeared to be wearing his wedding ring in the photo, which showed his arm around his second wife’s waist.

A spokesperson for Donalds did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

The congressman’s ex-wife has previously spoken publicly about their relationship.

“He told me he was from Jamaica and he had a Jamaican accent — and he was cute,” Hall told WGCU in 2024. “Then the next time I saw him, the Jamaican accent was gone and he said he was from New York.”

After their wedding, Hall said she discovered that Donalds was involved with a Florida State University student named Erika Lees. The couple initially attempted to patch things up, but Donalds ultimately pushed for a speedy divorce after Lees became pregnant, Hall said.

Donalds also courted controversy in 2024, when he implied that Black families may have been better off during segregation. “During Jim Crow, the Black family was together,” the congressman said during an event in Pennsylvania, according to Politico.

The latest uproar comes as Donalds has his eyes fixed on the governor’s mansion. The congressman, who would be the state’s first Black governor, announced his candidacy last February.

The Republican president offered a gushing endorsement in a post on Truth Social a few days before the announcement was made.

“Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida,” Trump wrote at the time.

“I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER,” he added. “Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him!”