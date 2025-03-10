Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Supreme Court will take up a Christian therapist’s challenge to a Colorado law that bans conversion therapy aimed at young people questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The case, brought by therapist Kaley Chiles who is represented by the conservative religious group Alliance Defending Freedom, claims the state law violates the First Amendment by restricting her ability to communicate with clients who seek her services.

Conversion therapy attempts to convert people who identify as LGBTQ+ into straight or cisgender people.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology, the National Alliance on Mental Health, the Human Rights Council and many other organizations say evidence shows conversion therapy is harmful and can be dangerous.

open image in gallery The Supreme Court agreed to hear case that challenges a Colorado law prohibiting conversion therapy for minors ( Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images )

Colorado and at least 19 other states have laws that prohibit licensed mental healthcare providers from engaging in conversion therapy with people younger than 18 years old.

Officials in Colorado have argued the law is regulating conduct, not speech. If the court were to rule in favor of Chiles, it would “undercut states' longstanding ability to protect patients and clients from harmful professional conduct.”

But Chiles says she and her clients have aligned beliefs that their faith informs their romantic attraction, sexual behaviors and self-perceptions. She says that with the bans in place, she is unable to provide that service to minors who want it.

Chiles sued the state over the law in 2022. A federal district court denied her request to temporarily suspend the law’s enforcement and she appealed to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which backed the district court’s ruling. She then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

open image in gallery Colorado and at least 19 other states have laws that prohibit licensed mental healthcare providers from engaging in conversion therapy with people younger than 18 years old ( AFP via Getty Images )

Cases challenging laws that seek to regulate medical intervention for LGBTQ+ youth have become more popular at the Supreme Court.

Already, the court is hearing a case involving the regulation of puberty blockers or hormone treatment for transgender youth. In that case, Tennessee is seeking to keep its ban on gender-affirming medical care for youth, believing the state has the authority to regulate medicine.

The Supreme Court declined to take up a similar case in 2023, though three conservative justices, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh, said they would have considered the case.

In his opinion, Alito said the case “presents a question of national importance,” and Thomas asserted it would be brought back to the court again. Thomas had said the state “silenced one side” of the debate over how to assist minors with gender dysphoria.

The Colorado case is set to be part of the Supreme Court’s next term that starts in October and ending in June 2026.