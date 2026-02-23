Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Corey Lewandowski, a senior US homeland security aide, has been accused of entering the cockpit of a government jet uninvited last year before allegedly firing a pilot over a misplaced blanket.

The incident, detailed by two individuals familiar with the matter, occurred during a flight with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, when her blanket was discovered to be missing.

These new revelations suggest Mr Lewandowski may have violated safety guidelines set by the US Coast Guard, which operated the aircraft. According to one source, he gained entry to the cockpit before the plane had reached 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) and while the seatbelt sign was still illuminated.

Federal Aviation Administration rules, several of which were tightened after 9/11, strictly limit cockpit access and prohibit interfering with aircraft crew duties. An FAA regulation also prohibits airline pilots and staff from engaging in non-essential activities or conversations in the cockpit while operating under 10,000 feet, and civil aircraft operators that violate that rule could face thousands of dollars in fines while pilots could face fines or termination.

The U.S. Coast Guard is not legally bound by the FAA's regulation, known as the "sterile cockpit rule," but has a similar policy, spelled out in a 2021 operations manual: "No person shall engage in any conversation or activity that could distract or interfere with a flight crewmember properly conducting their assigned duties during critical phases of flight."

The manual does not provide a specific penalty for violating the rule, but states that rule violations generally will be handled through internal disciplinary processes.

In response to a Reuters request for comment, Lewandowski said in a text message: "There was never a conversation in the cockpit when the flight was taking off."

Lewandowski said the facts as related by the sources were wrong but he did not respond on whether he entered the cockpit while the plane was climbing and still under 10,000 feet.

Aviation safety experts consider the initial ascent among the riskiest parts of any flight.

Randy Klatt, a flight safety officer with The Foundation for Aviation Safety, said planes are "low and slow" during the initial climb to 10,000 feet, making it important for pilots to focus on flight operations.

"This is a vulnerable situation for any aircraft," Klatt said. "You don't have the altitude to spare, or trade for airspeed if needed."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Coast Guard, which falls under DHS, declined to comment on the flight in question. They did not respond to a Reuters request to interview the pilots. The FAA did not respond to a request for comment.

Noem, a top official overseeing Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown, has come under intense scrutiny after federal immigration agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in January. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month on infighting and tensions at DHS under Noem and Lewandowski, including the firing of the pilot.

In response to a request for comment about Lewandowski entering the cockpit and about tensions at DHS, the White House referred to remarks in late January by Trump praising Noem and remarks by press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying Trump had the "utmost confidence and trust" in her.

Lewandowski, a "special government employee" who by law is allowed to work up to 130 days annually, is a senior Noem adviser and has traveled on high-profile trips with her. The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House Counsel's Office opened an investigation into Lewandowski's use of the quasi-government role last year.

The DHS spokesperson said that Lewandowski volunteers his time and that the department was not aware of any such investigation. Lewandowski did not comment when asked by Reuters about his employment status.

During the flight last spring, which was on a Gulfstream jet, the pilots in the cockpit asked Lewandowski to return to the cabin until they had reached cruising altitude, one of the people familiar with the incident said.

When the pilot walked back into the cabin later in the flight, the two sources said, Lewandowski asked who should be fired because Noem's blanket had been left behind when they switched planes for technical reasons before take-off.

The pilot, an accomplished flyer with a long record of service, took responsibility for any possible mistake and Lewandowski fired him on the spot, the sources said, confirming the Wall Street Journal report.

However, once Noem and Lewandowski reached their destination, Coast Guard leadership realized the pilot would be needed to fly them back to the Washington region and he was reinstated by the agency, the sources said. DHS and the Coast Guard declined to comment on the pilot's firing and reinstatement. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the reason for the reinstatement.