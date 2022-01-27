Congresswoman Cori Bush’s car hit by gunfire in St Louis

The car of Congresswoman Cori Bush was hit by gunfire in St Louis, according to reports.

Ms Bush was not in the car at the time of the shooting on Saturday morning, and she was reportedly not believed to be the target of the shooting.

When approached by local news 5 On Your Side, Ms Bush said in a statement: “Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar."

"Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul," she added to the outlet.

This is breaking news. More to follow.