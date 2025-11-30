Longtime bachelor Cory Booker marries real estate investor after whirlwind romance
The New Jersey senator, 56, tied the knot with Alexis Lewis, 38, in Washington D.C. Saturday
Senator Cory Booker has married his partner, Alexis Lewis, less than three months after announcing their engagement.
The New Jersey lawmaker and longtime bachelor, 56, tied the knot with Lewis, 38, a real estate investor, in an intimate ceremony in Washington D.C. Saturday.
“Overflowing with gratitude. We said ‘I do’ in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families,” the couple wrote in a shared Instagram post. “Hearts full and so grateful.”
Booker, who made headlines earlier this year after delivering a record-breaking 25-hour speech on the Senate floor, and Lewis were legally married Monday at the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, with their parents as witnesses.
Saturday’s inter-faith ceremony, held at an undisclosed location, featured blessings from both a rabbi and a pastor and the family-only reception also honored both faiths, The New York Times reported. Booker is a Christian and Lewis is Jewish.
The couple announced their engagement on September 2, with Booker describing Lewis as “one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life.”
“She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” he wrote.
The couple met in May 2024, after being set up on a blind date by a friend, while Lewis was visiting family in Washington, D.C., according to The Times. That date lasted five hours and prompted Booker to immediately ask for another, he told the outlet.
Lewis is a director of investments at Brasa Capital Management, a real estate investment firm based in Los Angeles.
She has previously worked as a business development manager of economic policy under former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, helping to form initiatives encouraging commercial development in less affluent areas of the city.
Booker has admitted he has prioritized his career over relationships in the past. He entered politics in his late twenties, and served as mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. He has been a senator since winning a special election in 2013 and is currently serving his second full term.
Booker previously dated actress Rosario Dawson for two years, though their relationship ended in 2022.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments