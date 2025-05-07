Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cory Bowman, Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother, has advanced to November’s general election in the Cincinnati, Ohio, mayoral race, despite picking up just 13 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s non-partisan primary.

Bowman, 36, running as a Republican, finished second in the three-way contest, a long way behind Democratic incumbent Aftab Pureval, 42, who scored 82.5 percent of the vote, but ahead of fellow Republican Brian Frank, 66, who picked up just 4.6 percent.

The result means that Frank is eliminated, setting up a two-horse race between Pureval and Bowman on November 4.

open image in gallery Left to right: Incumbent Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Republican challengers Cory Bowman and Brian Frank ( Carolyn Kaster/AP )

Cincinnati is a heavily Democrat-leaning city, so much so that Republicans have not fielded a candidate in its mayoral elections since future congressman Brad Wenstrup lost to incumbent Mark Mallory in 2009.

That sentiment was reflected in last year’s presidential race, when Kamala Harris picked up 76 percent of the vote to Donald Trump’s 24 percent, an outcome at odds with the national picture.

All nine of Cincinnati City Council’s current members are likewise Democrats.

Bowman, however, believes he can buck the trend and offer something different “because people deserve a choice.”

A pastor at the evangelical River Church in the city’s West End, Bowman also owns the Kings Arms Coffee Shop in its College Hill neighborhood.

He has never previously held public office but has said he was inspired by attending Trump and Vance’s inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in January.

“As I was flying back here from the inauguration, it occurred to me that I could do something to serve the community,” he has said.

Bowman shares a father with Vance, although they have different mothers.

The future VP reportedly spent time on the Bowman farm in Preble County during his youth, and the younger brother describes their relationship as a “friendly sibling rivalry.”

Vance himself has not campaigned on his relative’s behalf but did send a message of support on X this week, describing Bowman as “a good guy with a heart for serving his community... Get out there and vote for him.”

open image in gallery Cincinnati mayoral candidate and River Church pastor Cory Bowman, who is Vice President JD Vance's half brother, preaches during Easter worship on Sunday April 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio ( AP )

Reacting to his showing in Tuesday’s primary, Bowman said: “What I will say is that it looks like [Pureval] had a good head start, but we’re kind of catching up a little bit... So once I see the numbers there, I’ll know what our mission, our focus needs to be going into November.”

Pureval responded to his commanding win by thanking his supporters and saying the city remains “on the right path.”

“Based on the early returns, I’m incredibly grateful for the citizens of Cincinnati giving us an opportunity,” he said.

“Hopefully, it makes a positive statement. I’m not sure I can read anything into it other than the people think the city is on the right path.”

However, he also warned against complacency among citizens, noting the worrying low turnout, which saw just 10 percent of eligible voters turn up to cast their ballots.

“Given the chaos and uncertainty from the federal government, now is the time for voters to be engaged and exercising their voice,” the mayor said.

“That is also on me. I’ve got to do a better job of making government relevant to people and making sure they see themselves in their local government.”