Court official appears to let door close on Trump moments before arraignment

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A court official failed to hold the door for former President Donald Trump just prior to his arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday, delighting a number of observers who took the action as a sign of disrespect towards the first president ever to be indicted.

Mr Trump was walking through a door after a court official on Tuesday, but the court official did not hold the door for him — leaving Mr Trump to extend an arm and hold the door open for himself. He did not hold the door open for the person filing into the room after him either.

The symbolism was not lost on some viewers of the courtroom action.

“You can be absolutely sure Trump will have HATED, HATED that,” former BBC News US correspondent Jon Sopel tweeted. “Guess when you’re under arrest court staff don’t hold doors open for you.”

For many who have spent much of the last eight years angry at Mr Trump’s politics and personal behaviour, his arraignment on Tuesday was an enjoyable spectacle. Some took the opportunity to demonstrate outside of the courthouse, while others viewed the proceedings on television.

Mr Trump is facing 34 felony counts related to his alleged $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the buildup to the 2016 presidential election, allegedly to prevent Ms Daniels from discussing their 2006 affair.

Despite the charges, Mr Trump on Tuesday experienced better treatment than other, less privileged defendants in New York do: he was not handcuffed or forced to take a mug shot, though he reportedly wanted to take one for campaign purposes.

Mr Trump did not, however, seem to get the courtesy of each court official holding the door open for him.

“Husband came running downstairs to make sure I rewound & appreciated this moment when it happened,” academic Sarah Churchwell tweeted.