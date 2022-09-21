Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn has claimed that globalists will try to turn humans into cyborgs after failing to change their DNA with Covid vaccines.

The retired three-star general has become a leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement and has previously suggested that the US military consider a Myanmar-style coup.

He has also claimed that Covid was invented by George Soros, Bill Gates and others in order to defeat Donald Trump.

“They are trying to change the very essence of our DNA, and there are people working on this, that is one of them (Israeli intellectual) Yuval Noah Harari, which is just not going to work, so what do they do? They are basically going to put components of robotics into us,” he said on TheThrivetime Show: The ReAwakening versus The Great Reset.

“You see the robotic arms, which can help somebody, or robotic legs, which can help somebody who lost their legs or the movement in their arm, to be able to do normal things or live a normal life, but that is different from what these guys are trying to.

“They are actually trying to change inside, the internals of something that is unchangeable, unlovable, immovable because they are designed by someone other than them and thank God that God designed us the way we are.”

Earlier this year Mr Flynn, as well as Rudy Giuliani, were stripped of honourary degrees by the University of Rhode Island.

Action was taken because university officials believe both men, who have supported Mr Trump’s false stolen election claims, “no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards”.

Mr Flynn, a 1981 graduate from the university, had been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

He was Donald Trump’s national security adviser for just 24 days before resigning in disgrace and twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

He eventually received a presidential pardon from Mr Trump.