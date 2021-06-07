Biden on course to miss July vaccination target as majority of anti-vaxxers say they’ll never take it

A majority of Americans who have yet to receive a Covid-19 vaccine said it was unlikely they would ever receive the jab, according to a new poll.

Among adults, those 18 years and older, 63.5 per cent have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals.

Of those unvaccinated adults, 78 per cent said it was unlikely they would ever receive the vaccine when polled by Gallup, which was released on Monday.

Roughly half, or 51 per cent, of unvaccinated adults said they were “not likely at all” to change their mind about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Only one in five Americans, or 20 per cent, said they would consider receive the inoculation, with 2 per cent of the unvaccinated saying they were “very likely” to change their minds and 19 per cent saying they were “somewhat likely” to change their minds.

President Joe Biden has set the ambitious goal of getting 70 per cent of American adults vaccinated with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine before 4 July. But current vaccination rates have revealed it was unlikely the goal would be reached.

As of the week of 3 June, 63 per cent of American adults received at least one dose of the vaccine, which was just a 1 per cent increase from the about 62 per cent of adults recorded the week prior.

This was the lowest week-to-week increase of new vaccinations among American adults since mid-February, CNN reports.

Prior to 27 May, the seven-day average for new adults receiving a Covid-19 vaccine has never dipped below 1.5 per cent.

But now the rate has dramatically slowed as government and health officials work to convince the remaining unvaccinated individuals to receive a Covid-19 vaccine amid the ongoing pandemic.

If current vaccination rates were to continue, it was anticipated for the United States to reach 67 to 68 per cent of American adults vaccinated instead of Mr Biden’s goal of 70 per cent by 4 July.

The next month will be key for the Biden administration and local officials to convince more Americans to want a vaccine.

Incentives such as lottery tickets, drinks, food, and college tuition have been used in an effort to entice hesitant Americans. The CDC also announced changes to its masking and social distancing policies that allowed for vaccinated Americans to resume most activities.

Whether those incentives would entice enough American adults to reach Mr Biden’s goal remained unknown.

The Gallup poll was based on self-administered web surveys of 3,572 adults between 18 May and 23 May. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.