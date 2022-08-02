Jump to content
Sri Lankan president says COVID-19 cases are rising again

Sri Lanka's president says COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising in the country, and citizens should receive a fourth vaccine dose to prevent a possible surge of the coronavirus

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 02 August 2022 17:22
Sri Lanka
COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising in Sri Lanka, and citizens should receive a fourth vaccine dose to prevent a possible surge of the coronavirus, the president said Tuesday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said there were only three reported COVID-19 deaths in June. That rose to 35 in July, including 28 who succumbed after July 18.

There were 283 confirmed cases in June and 1,616 in July, he said.

Wickremesinghe said in a statement that only 22,623 people have received a fourth vaccine dose, compared to 8 million who received a third dose.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 665,847 confirmed cases and 16,559 deaths from the virus.

Almost all COVID-19-related restrictions have been eased in recent months as cases sharply declined. But the health ministry last week urged the public to wear face masks indoors, on public transport and in public gatherings.

