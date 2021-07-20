Jen Psaki confirms ‘there have been’ additional cases of Covid-19 among vaccinated White House staff

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed that further instances of vaccinated staffers testing positive for Covid-19 have occurred beyond the one staffer who was reported to have contracted the disease after attending a rooftop reception for Democratic lawmakers from Texas who are lobbying for action on voting rights in Washington.

At a daily press briefing on Tuesday, Ms Psaki responded that “there have been” other instances of staffers in the Biden White House testing positive for Covid-19 after being vaccinated. Those instances were not apparently related to the breakthrough infection of the White House staffer who met with the delegation of Texas Democrats, several of whom have confirmed that they have tested positive for Covid-19 since arriving in DC last week.

