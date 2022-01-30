US Rep. Colin Allred has COVID-19 after congressional trip
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to his home in Dallas from an overseas trip with a congressional delegation
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday after returning to his home in Dallas from an overseas trip with a congressional delegation.
Allred had been traveling with 10 other members of Congress in Europe on a trip that included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The 38-year-old Democrat said in a statement that he tested negative for the virus before boarding a flight back to Texas and again after landing, before testing positive Sunday.
Allred, a former Obama administration lawyer and NFL linebacker, said he is experiencing mild symptoms from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He said he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
Allred said that he and the other members of Congress he was traveling with were tested throughout the trip, including before their meeting with Zelenskyy. ___
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Rep. Colin Allred's first named.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.