President Joe Biden is making a noticeable shift in the US’s Covid-19 policies away from policies like contact tracing and towards a surge in availability of new treatments for the virus.

Mr Biden’s Covid-19 response team held a press briefing on Wednesday morning after the president’s speech the night before and laid out the White House’s new “preparedness” plan for responding to future outbreaks of the virus.

Among the strategies being embraced by the White House are antiviral pills that battle the disease and in many cases prevent its worst symptoms in Covid-positive persons, which the federal government will make available for free to Americans who test positive at pharmacies and health centers that participate in the effort.

More follows...