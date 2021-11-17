Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said former first lady Melania Trump constantly checked in on his condition when he was in hospital suffering from Covid-19.

Speaking on The View on Monday, Mr Christie said Ms Trump “called me every day that I was in the ICU, first thing in the morning, to see how I was doing. And then would call my wife after that to see if she needed anything”.

Mr Christie took ill with the coronavirus in October 2020 at the same time former president Donald Trump was being treated for the same virus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland.

The 2016 presidential candidate – who has teased the possibility of making a run for the GOP nomination in 2024 – revealed a conversation between him and Mr Trump while they were both in hospital, in which the then-president asked: “How do tough guys like us get this?”

Mr Christie said Mr Trump – unlike his wife – was less concerned about his condition than what he might say about how he contracted the virus.

“What he was most concerned about was that I wasn’t gonna blame him,” Christie said.

He said the difference in behaviour was “a real contrast between the couple”.