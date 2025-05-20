Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal officials have revealed their plans to only approve the updated COVID-19 vaccines for use among the elderly and other select groups - a change from when the vaccine first rolled out to slow the pandemic five years ago.

The change was announced by the Food and Drug Administration, which falls under Health and Human Services. While Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t have a direct role in the new change, it exemplifies how the vaccine skeptic is reshaping how Americans fight diseases.

Kennedy was a controversial choice for President Donald Trump, mainly because of his views on vaccinations.

He has previously spread false claims that vaccines cause autism, and in 2021, he called the COVID shot the “deadliest vaccine ever made.”

Against this backdrop, the FDA announced its plans Tuesday to only approve updated COVID vaccines for those over the age of 65.

open image in gallery The FDA has revealed its plans to limit approval for Americans who can get updated COVID-19 vaccines. ( Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images )

Americans who are at least 6 months old and have at least one health condition that puts them at greater risk of severe illness will also be approved under the agency’s new rule, slated to begin this fall.

It’s unclear if Americans under the age of 65 who are relatively healthy would still have access to the COVID vaccine, or if it is available to them, whether their insurance companies would cover it.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Vinay Prasad, the agency’s head of vaccines, wrote in The New England Journal of Medicine when announcing the new COVID shot limitations, “The FDA’s new Covid-19 philosophy represents a balance of regulatory flexibility and a commitment to gold-standard science.

“The FDA will approve vaccines for high-risk persons and, at the same time, demand robust, gold-standard data on persons at low risk.”

The new move has been criticized by those concerned about Americans who want the vaccine but don’t fit the FDA’s new criteria.

Dr. Anna Durbin, director of the Center for Immunization Research at Johns Hopkins University, told The New York Times, “This is overly restrictive and will deny many people who want to be vaccinated a vaccine.”

The Independent has reached out to the HHS via email for comment.

open image in gallery While HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t have a direct role in the new change, it exemplifies how the vaccine skeptic is reshaping how Americans fight diseases. ( Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images )

Who will be approved for the COVID-19 vaccine?