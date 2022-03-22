Cowboys for Trump founder convicted of misdemeanour charge in Capitol riot on second day of trial
New Mexico County Commissioner Couy Griffin is the second person convicted in connection to the capitol riot this year.
“Cowboys for Trump” founder Couy Griffin has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge stemming from the January 6 capitol riot.
Footage presented in Judge Trevor McFadden’s courtroom showed Griffen, a New Mexico county commissioner, climbing a bike ramp as he made his way to the capitol. Griffin faces up to a year in prison for trespassing on restricting capitol grounds, though McFadden acquitted him on a separate charge of disorderly conduct.
Griffin is the second person to be convicted this year for their role in the capitol riot after a jury found Texas man Guy Wesley Reffitt guilty of storming the capitol with a holstered handgun and other charges earlier this month.
This story will be updated.
