CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion

The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday.

On Friday evening the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?”

The Senate passed a continuing resolution to keep the government open until 16 December on Thursday which the House passed on Friday that included $12.3b in aid for Ukraine.