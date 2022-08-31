Charlie Crist resigns from Congress to campaign against DeSantis full-time

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representative Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, announced he would resign from Congress to campaign against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Mr Crist served as governor from 2007 to 2011 and ran as a Republican before he ran for Senate initially with the GOP before running as an independent.

He ran for governor as a Democrat in 2014 and narrowly lost to Governor Rick Scott before he won a congressional seat representing Pinellas County in 2016.

Mr Crist overwhelmingly beat Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary for governor to challenge Mr DeSantis, who is seen as the favorite to win re-election.

Florida has a “resign-to-run law” wherein an elected official must resign their office to run for another one. Mr DeSantis resigned his congressional seat in 2018 when he challenged Democrat Andrew Gillum and won.