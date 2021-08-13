True believers behind the myth that Donald Trump will be restored to the White House despite election defeat have suffered another crushing disappointment.

MyPillow CEO, and election conspiracy theory evangelist, Mike Lindell assured his like-minded fans that Mr Trump would be reinstated as US president on 13 August.

"The morning of August 13, it'll be the talk of the world," Mr Lindell said during an appearance on a conservative podcast.

However now that the day has come, President Joe Biden is still firmly in the White House.

Mr Trump’s critics spent the day mocking conservative conspiracy theorists who bought into the idea that he would somehow be returned to office.

Critics were quick to jump on the failed prediction. Journalist E Jean Carroll asked “What time is Trump being sworn in today? I forget.”

MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid also jumped in on the mockery.

“So who’s got tickets to the Trump re-inauguration and what are y’all planning to wear???” she asked, using the hashtag “TrumpReinstatement.”

Mr Lindell timed his recent three-day “cyber-symposium” - where he had promised to provide cyber security and elections software experts with incontrovertible proof that the 2020 election was stolen - to end on the eve of Mr Trump’s apparent return to office.

The symposium was a "humiliating flop", disinformation journalist Jared Holt reported. The event featured Mr Lindell and other speakers breathlessly repeating the same claims that have been made since January, and providing the same amount of evidence - none - to back up their claims, he said.

Even Mr Lindell's allies criticised the event. Conservative pundit Steve Bannon complained that the MyPillow CEO needed to bring "receipts" if he was going to continue making his claims.

Mr Lindell's own cybersecurity expert Josh Merrill, said the data his team was given was a "turd," and admitted it could not prove interference in the 2020 election.

Nonetheless, Mr Lindell has treated the event as a major victory, even as Mr Trump remains at a golf course in Florida.

This is not the first time a conspiracy theory has posited that Mr Trump would return to the White House and hold all of his "corrupt" enemies accountable for their "crimes."

Right-wing conspiracy theorists believed that on 6 January, Republican opposition to the electoral vote count would keep the former president in office.

After that date passed, the goalposts were moved to Inauguration Day. Surely, they reasoned, Mr Trump was simply waiting to get all of his Democratic enemies in one place before using the military to arrest the supposed traitors and try them for their apparent “anti-American actions”.

It did not come to pass. Mr Trump skipped President Biden’s inauguration, flying to Florida ahead of the ceremony.

Conspiracy theorists then reasoned that since 20 January was not the original Inauguration Day, Mr Trump must be waiting for the original date, 4 March, to return to his rightful place.

On 4 March, QAnon adherents and other conservative conspiracy theorists marched in several locations around the country but Mr Biden remained president.

The Trump hotel in Washington DC reportedly raised its room rates on that date.

Despite the repeated failures - and certainly, some have walked away from QAnon - many conspiracy theorists remain convinced that Mr Trump will return to office.

The next date Mr Lindell is offering for Mr Trump’s apparent return to office is now 30 September.