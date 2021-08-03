New York Democrats are plotting Gov Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment while New York Republican Rep Elise Stefanik called for him to be arrested.

Ms Stefanik is the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House and assumed her position earlier this year after Rep Liz Cheney was deposed.

“No one is above the law and today justice must be served,” she said in a statement. “Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately.”

Ms Stefanik also called on President Joe Biden to call for Mr Cuomo’s resignation immediately. In March, Mr Biden told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that Mr Cuomo, also a Democrat, that if allegations were confirmed, Mr Cuomo should resign.

“I don't know how anyone could have watched this morning and not have found the allegations abhorrent," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a news conference Tuesday.

Still, Mrs Psaki declined to give any remarks until Mr Biden spoke later in the afternoon and said nobody in the White House had spoken to anyone in the governor’s office.

New York Reps Gregory Meeks, Hakeem Jeffries and Tom Suozzi, all Democrats, called on Cuomo to resign in a joint statement.

“The investigation found that the Governor engaged in abusive behavior toward women, including subordinates, created a hostile work environment and violated state and federal law,” the statement said.

Mr Cuomo’s longtime antagonist, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, assailed Mr Cuomo’s “unacceptable” conduct, in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately,” he said.

Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, called the conclusions from the attorney general’s office “disturbing.”

“It is now the duty of the New York Assembly to take swift and appropriate action and move forward with impeachment if the Governor will not resign,” a statement said.