Singer and activist Cyndi Lauper made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room on Tuesday to thank President Joe Biden for his support of same-sex marriage ahead of a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act.

After Ms Lauper entered the room with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the president’s spokesperson quipped: “I know we have some serious business ahead of us today but you know, sometimes girls just want to have fun.”

She said Ms Lauper will be performing at the afternoon signing ceremony for the bipartisan bill codifying federal and interstate recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages and turned the lectern over to the singer for brief remarks.

“I came here because I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris and all the advocates and his team for all families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know ... we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated, and because now we're allowed to love who we love,” she said.

The legislation Mr Biden is set to sign repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, a Clinton-era law which prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages and permitted states to not recognize such marriages performed in other states.

Some LGBT+ rights advocates have suggested the Respect for Marriage Act does not go far enough because it would permit states not to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples if the Supreme Court were to ever overturn the 2015 Obergefell v Hodges decision which legalised same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

Asked about a section of the bill that protects certain non-profits and religious organisations from having to recognise such marriages, Ms Jean-Pierre said that section of the legislation does not have the effect of legalising discrimination.

“This repeals DOMA and ensures federal recognition of same sex marriages. It requires states to recognize same sex and interracial interracial marriages performed in other states,” she said.

“I know there's questions about religious liberty. And so we believe that you know, we believe that the RFMA contains strong protections for houses of worship and religious nonprofits, and this question was well litigated throughout the legislative process where it passed both chambers have bipartisan support, and I think that matters,” she added.