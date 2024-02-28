Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden was probed by reporters on a ceasefire in Gaza in the middle of eating ice cream – but The Daily Show host Michael Kosta said that this is a strategy maybe other politicians should adopt.

Kosta poked fun at the president for trying “to solve Israel and Palestine in one lick”, adding that eating the frozen dessert while standing in an ice cream store was “not the most dignified way to deliver world-changing news”.

After wrapping filming for Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mr Biden and Meyers went to get ice cream when he was stopped by reporters who asked if he had a sense of when a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could start.

Politicians and activists across the globe are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after more than 29,000 Palestinians have died during Israel’s aerial bombardment, ground operations and a blockade – which has left food, water and medicine supplies very low, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Israel’s response came after a Hamas attack inside Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed and around another 250 taken hostage.

“Well, I hope by the beginning of the weekend – I mean the end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that we’re close, we’re close,” Mr Biden said just after he opened his mouth to take a bite out of the ice cream.

Joe Biden was questioned about a ceasefire while eating ice cream with Seth Meyers (AFP via Getty Images)

“Now, in Joe Biden’s defence, he had the ice cream first, Kosta said. “It’s not like they asked him about Gaza, and he said, ‘Hold on, if we’re going to talk about war, I’ve got to get a mint chip.’”

“He was in an ice cream store about to eat ice cream, and some reporter jumped in and said, ‘What about Gaza?’ “This is why I don’t think we should have a free press,” the show host joked.

“Personally, I don’t think anyone should be asked about Israel-Palestine while they’re eating ice cream. I thought that was, like, an unwritten rule,” Kosta continued.

“I tell you what, if I was a politician, I would always have an ice cream with me just to cram in my mouth in case I got asked about Israel-Palestine,” he quipped.

Kosta said that in defence of the president, he already had the ice cream before he was questioned (The Daily Show)

Despite the president’s words, reports have said both Israeli and Hamas officials have downplayed the president’s remarks after Mr Biden said that a ceasefire could take effect by the start of next week.

“I’m not surprised Biden was so optimistic; when you’re holding a freshly scooped ice cream cone, everything feels like it’s going to be okay,” Kosta said in defence of the US leader. “That’s why it’s the official food of telling your kid you’re getting a divorce.”

Kosta said he did not blame Mr Biden for speaking on the topic while he was eating ice cream but is more concerned about why he opened “his mouth so early in the process” of eating ice cream, showing a still of Mr Biden’s mouth agape while holding his dessert a few inches away from his face.

“I don’t know about you, but I typically open my mouth when the food gets there.”