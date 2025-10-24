Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four family members of Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for governor in Illinois, have tragically died in a helicopter crash in Montana.

His campaign confirmed on Thursday that his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren were killed in Wednesday's incident.

Mr Bailey, who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 gubernatorial election and is seeking his party's nomination again, has previously served in both the Illinois House and Senate.

Bailey's son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7, died in the crash in a remote area of eastern Montana, his campaign said in a statement. The couple's third child was not on the helicopter."

Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them," the statement said.

Zachary Bailey was piloting the helicopter when it went down, said Aaron Del Mar, who is Darren Bailey's running mate and serving as a family spokesperson.

They were in Montana on a business trip so that Zachary Bailey could expand their use of helicopters as part of the family's farm business, Del Mar said. Bailey and his two brothers helped their father run their farm in south-central Illinois.

Zachary Bailey first got his helicopter license years ago, Del Mar said, so that he could deliver medical supplies and aid to people in third-world countries. "That was a driving force for him to get his license," he said.The cause of the crash was not known, Del Mar said. No one else was on board, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it was investigating the crash near the town of Ekalaka. The sheriff's office in Carter County said it responded to the site Wednesday evening southwest of the town in the hilly Chalk Butte area where the flat-topped buttes have few trees.

Bailey, from the southern Illinois town of Xenia, announced in September that he is seeking the GOP's nomination for governor in 2026. He lost to heavily-favored Gov. JB Pritzker in 2022.

Pritzker said on Thursday that he and his wife expressed their condolences to the Bailey family. "I cannot imagine losing a child, losing two grandchildren, and what they must be going through," the governor said.

Bailey, a staunch conservative, dramatically increased his statewide profile in 2020 as a frequent critic of Pritzker's approach to the coronavirus pandemic — including refusing to wear a mask during legislative sessions.

During his run for governor, Bailey railed about crime in Chicago and proposed eliminating the state's gun licensing system, saying it doesn't stop people from using guns illegally. He once supported a resolution seeking to make Chicago a separate state.

Bailey unsuccessfully challenged five-term incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in last year's primary race for a district that covers much of the bottom one-third of Illinois.

Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi said in a statement that the party is grieving the tragic loss. "Please join us in keeping the Bailey family in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time," the statement said.