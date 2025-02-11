Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Trump State Department official has, on a number of occasions, called for the sterilization of “low-IQ trash,” a new report has revealed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has appointed Darren Beattie to be the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, a senior role that represents American foreign policy to the world.

In May 2024, Beattie wrote on X: “Population control? If only!”

“Higher quality humans are subsidizing the fertility of lower quality humans,” he added, calling it the “Foundational reality of social and political life in the post-war West.”

NOTUS initially reported on Beattie’s comments.

In January 2023, he wrote: “The hierarchy of taboos is interesting. The horrific practice of 2nd trimester abortion is legal in some places and well within Overton window of public discourse. But idea of offering feral populations financial incentives for voluntary sterilization is completely taboo.”

In October of that year, he responded to a video of people in a neighborhood in Atlanta, saying: “When a population gets feral, a little snip snip keeps things in control. Could offer incentives (Air Jordans, etc.).”

He again questioned abortion rights in March 2021.

“Interesting moral universe we live in where abortion is celebrated, but the notion of giving smart people incentives or cash to start families is so far out of Overton window no sitting politician of either party would dare advocate it,” he said.

open image in gallery Darren Beattie, a former White House official who was fired in 2018 for speaking at a conference attended by white nationalists, is serving in an acting position in the State Department ( National Conservatism / YouTube )

Beattie made a similar suggestion in May last year, writing: “Pay smart people to have more kids, disincentivize stupid people from having kids. So simple but molds destiny on deep intergenerational level.”

“Where do these population reduction conspiracies come from? All I see is trash multiplying,” he wrote in January 2023.

Beattie previously served as a speechwriter for Trump, but he was fired in 2018 after he spoke at a conference attended by white nationalists. He has backed repressive crime policies and often spoken in support of the Chinese government, according to NOTUS.

Meanwhile, Rubio has in the past spoken out against such population control policies advocated by Beattie, including calling China’s previous one-child policy a “grotesque violation of basic human rights.”

Following his senate confirmation last month, Rubio told State Department employees that “All men are created equal because our rights come from God our Creator” — comments at odds with Beattie’s statements about some people being “trash.”

Beattie’s posts often focus on race, and he has derided different groups.

open image in gallery Darren Beattie, appearing here on Fox News with Tucker Carlson, has made a series of posts calling for sterilization. ( Fox News )

He responded in September 2023 to news regarding African migrants rioting in Israel by saying that the Israeli government “could literally just round them up and drop them in the ocean. Let the ‘human rights groups’ whine... drop them in the ocean too!”

In May of that year, Beattie wrote on X that “It's not politically correct to say, but low-IQ, low-impulse control populations lack higher reasoning and moral faculties---they require strict corporal punishment and threat of violence to function properly within a society. Instead of anarcho-tyranny, we need Singapore for the dumb and violent, and Sweden for the more elevated.”

In January 2023, Beattie also slammed the “prevalence of fight videos.”

“Third world low iq sucker punch fights over nothing, with dumb animal spectators jumping up and down in excitement,” said Beattie. “The same low-IQ trash who watch the fast and furious franchise. Beginning to wish the whole population reduction conspiracy were true.”

Last week, Rubio told reporters that Beattie was chosen for the post by the Trump transition team. He added that Beattie would be focusing on fighting censorship.

The Independent reached out to the State Department for comment.