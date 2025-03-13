Trump team yanks Dave Weldon’s nomination to lead CDC an hour before Senate confirmation hearing
Weldon, a former congressman, was set to appear before the Senate health committee at 10 a.m.
President Donald Trump has suddenly withdrawn his nominee to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hours before he was set to testify at a Senate confirmation hearing.
Dave Weldon, a former congressman from Florida, was on his way to his scheduled appearance before the Senate health committee at the Capitol when Senate staffers informed him his nomination had been pulled, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m., would have been the first time an agency director would have been subject to the confirmation process.
White House officials told the New York Times they decided to pull Weldon’s nomination on Wednesday evening upon learning he did not have enough votes to be confirmed.
However, Weldon, a 71-year-old Republican, reportedly only learned that he wasn’t going to be confirmed around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
The Independent has asked the White House for comment.
Trump nominated Weldon, a little-known former politician, to serve as head of the CDC in November.
Weldon’s nomination was subject to scrutiny due to his casual link between vaccines and autism – a debunked theory. He had repeated the disproven claim that children could develop autism after being vaccinated against measles. Those views aligned with claims Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made in the past.
While serving in Congress, representing Florida’s 15th district from 1995 until 2009, Weldon had criticized officials in the CDC and Food and Drug Administration for having conflicts of interest and undermining public confidence in the safety of vaccines.
However, Weldon had also defended his record on vaccines, saying he “believes” in vaccines and that both of his adult children were immunized. As a physician, he said he had prescribed vaccines to patients.
Senate committee members were expected to grill Weldon about his views during the hearing.
Trump has not named a new nominee to fill the position leading the CDC.
