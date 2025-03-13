Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has suddenly withdrawn his nominee to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hours before he was set to testify at a Senate confirmation hearing.

Dave Weldon, a former congressman from Florida, was on his way to his scheduled appearance before the Senate health committee at the Capitol when Senate staffers informed him his nomination had been pulled, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m., would have been the first time an agency director would have been subject to the confirmation process.

White House officials told the New York Times they decided to pull Weldon’s nomination on Wednesday evening upon learning he did not have enough votes to be confirmed.

open image in gallery Dave Weldon, a physician from Florida, was a little-known former politician who Trump nominated to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But his nomination was pulled at the last minute ( Getty Images )

However, Weldon, a 71-year-old Republican, reportedly only learned that he wasn’t going to be confirmed around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Trump nominated Weldon, a little-known former politician, to serve as head of the CDC in November.

Weldon’s nomination was subject to scrutiny due to his casual link between vaccines and autism – a debunked theory. He had repeated the disproven claim that children could develop autism after being vaccinated against measles. Those views aligned with claims Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made in the past.

While serving in Congress, representing Florida’s 15th district from 1995 until 2009, Weldon had criticized officials in the CDC and Food and Drug Administration for having conflicts of interest and undermining public confidence in the safety of vaccines.

open image in gallery Before being nominated to serve as head of the CDC, Weldon had maintained a relatively low profile ( AP )

However, Weldon had also defended his record on vaccines, saying he “believes” in vaccines and that both of his adult children were immunized. As a physician, he said he had prescribed vaccines to patients.

Senate committee members were expected to grill Weldon about his views during the hearing.

Trump has not named a new nominee to fill the position leading the CDC.