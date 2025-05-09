Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at age 85

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justice David Souter, a quiet and iconoclastic jurist who spent nearly two decades on the United States Supreme Court from 1990 to 2009, has died at age 85.

The New Hampshire-born attorney was named to the highest court in the U.S. by then-president George H.W. Bush, who sought a conservative replacement for Justice William Brennan, an icon of the court’s liberal wing. But Souter’s time on the court revealed him to be more pragmatic than ideological as he shifted to the center, often voting with the court’s liberals in abortion-related cases that made him a pariah in right-wing legal circles.

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts praised his late colleague as having “served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years” and said the Granite State resident had “brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service.”

Roberts also praised Souter for spending roughly 10 years of retirement as a part-time judge on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and said his former colleague would be “greatly missed.”

David Hackett Souter was born on September 17, 1939 in the town of Melrose, Massachusetts but spent the vast majority of his childhood — and his life — on his family’s farm in Weare, New Hampshire.

After attending New Hampshire public schools, he matriculated at Harvard University and earned a bachelor’s degree there in 1961 before accepting a Rhodes Scholarship that took him to Magdalen College, Oxford. There, he earned an A.B. in Jurisprudence and a Master’s degree in two years, after which he returned to Harvard Law School for a three-year period of study to earn a Bachelor of Laws.

